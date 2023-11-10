American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Energizer worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Energizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENR opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.05 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 135.74% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

