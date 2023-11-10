Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Amkor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $66,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,417.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $66,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $877,417.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,013,100 shares of company stock worth $232,508,173. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.