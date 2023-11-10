Andrew Kenner Purchases 10,000 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 121,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,830.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Kenner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Andrew Kenner acquired 643 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $14,216.73.

On Thursday, August 17th, Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Andrew Kenner bought 855 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $18,810.00.

Shares of WLKP opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

