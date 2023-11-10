Andrew Phillips Acquires 5,000 Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.26 per share, with a total value of C$121,300.00.

Andrew Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Andrew Phillips bought 5,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.63 per share, with a total value of C$123,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Andrew Phillips bought 3,900 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.61 per share, with a total value of C$95,979.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE:PSK opened at C$24.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$19.55 and a 1-year high of C$26.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 101.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSK. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.73.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

