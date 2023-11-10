Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Downgraded by Mizuho

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ATRA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. 13,996,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.98. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 783.31% and a negative net margin of 6,390.31%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 30,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $50,763.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,243.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 47,624 shares of company stock valued at $78,580 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,773,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,271,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 119,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,237,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 587,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,720,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 64,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,072 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

