Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 133.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $111.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.97. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.