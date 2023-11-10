Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ANSYS by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.9 %

ANSS stock opened at $284.42 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $351.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,005 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

