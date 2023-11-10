Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $501,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 51.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.24.

Cloudflare Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.79 and a beta of 0.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $3,318,526.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,302.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $3,318,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,302.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $985,835.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,778,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,870 shares of company stock worth $37,404,009. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.