Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $586,000 in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 944,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,434,000 after acquiring an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
