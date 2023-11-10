Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,253,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,257,000 after purchasing an additional 245,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,628,000 after purchasing an additional 54,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,665 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $675,227.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,434.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,057. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $62.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Etsy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

