Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 158.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 353,959 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 1,269,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.38%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

