Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.17.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $606.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,419,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,782,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,850,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,782,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

