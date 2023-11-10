Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,115 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.28% of Axos Financial worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $20,955,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 485,842 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,304,000 after purchasing an additional 187,763 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,555,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,443,000 after purchasing an additional 177,729 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,466,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 173,836 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Axos Financial stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 513,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,867,597.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AX

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.