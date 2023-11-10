Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $691.56

Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 691.56 ($8.54) and traded as low as GBX 681.78 ($8.42). Baillie Gifford Japan shares last traded at GBX 696 ($8.59), with a volume of 84,487 shares traded.

Baillie Gifford Japan Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £631.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,577.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.97, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 691.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 734.70.

Get Baillie Gifford Japan alerts:

Baillie Gifford Japan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Baillie Gifford Japan’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Baillie Gifford Japan’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Baillie Gifford Japan

In other Baillie Gifford Japan news, insider Patricia Lewis acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 702 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £35,802 ($44,194.54). 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.