Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Brighthouse Financial worth $31,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $60.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHF

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.