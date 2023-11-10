Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of Blackbaud worth $31,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 865.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,788 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 511,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after acquiring an additional 339,922 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,731,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 19.4% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,153,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after acquiring an additional 187,210 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,581.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,872 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,567. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.90. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $78.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blackbaud

About Blackbaud

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.