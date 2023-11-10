Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $90.18 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

