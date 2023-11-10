Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 103,184 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,620,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.26% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $31,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $12.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

PTEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 11,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $188,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 11,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $188,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,636.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,465. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

