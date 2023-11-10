Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,686 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.03% of GMS worth $29,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in GMS by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GMS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GMS by 32.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.80. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $76.14.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on GMS in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

