Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 31,695 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $30,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $443.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

