Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,368,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.84% of BankUnited worth $29,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $22.71 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.86%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

