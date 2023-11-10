Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 18,466 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $57,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.83.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $469.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $442.21 and a 200 day moving average of $413.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

