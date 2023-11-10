Barclays PLC Acquires 55,147 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 439.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,147 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth about $490,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth $2,486,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 96.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.05 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

