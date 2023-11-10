Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) by 2,615.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,735 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Abcam worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 198.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 820.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Abcam by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABCM opened at $23.07 on Friday. Abcam plc has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $25.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABCM shares. William Blair lowered shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, October 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abcam has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Abcam Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

