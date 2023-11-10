Barclays PLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Weibo worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Weibo by 3.0% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,963,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,949,000 after acquiring an additional 174,335 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,555,000 after purchasing an additional 340,154 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 183.5% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,865,000 after buying an additional 1,834,725 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,688,000 after buying an additional 65,731 shares during the period. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC dropped their price target on Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.52.

Weibo Stock Performance

NASDAQ WB opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Weibo had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

