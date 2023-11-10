Barclays PLC Has $4.99 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after acquiring an additional 485,237 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $243,010,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WPM stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

