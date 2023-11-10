Barclays PLC Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 295,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000. Barclays PLC owned about 1.65% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,370,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter worth $4,423,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth $4,587,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 99.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 362,005 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at about $3,748,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Performance

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

