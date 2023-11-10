Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Worthington Industries worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 9.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in Worthington Industries by 17.1% during the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 5,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,164,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOR opened at $62.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.35. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.16 and a 12 month high of $77.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

