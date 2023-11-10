Benchmark Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $56.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Benchmark from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.25% from the stock’s previous close.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $201,000. HAP Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,093 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 87,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 64,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

