Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bird Construction traded as high as C$11.85 and last traded at C$11.67, with a volume of 80503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.14.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BDT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.89.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.50. The stock has a market cap of C$615.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. Bird Construction had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of C$686.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$596.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.3805419 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

