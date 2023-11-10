BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Holdings Raised by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 13,037.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,289 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 97,859 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

BOE stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

