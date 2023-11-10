BMO Capital Markets Lowers Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $24.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.90.

BLMN opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

