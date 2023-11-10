Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$82.00 at TD Securities

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Cormark increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$73.94.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$66.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$47.60 and a 52 week high of C$71.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.96, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

