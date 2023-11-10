Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 375.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $63,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOC shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Boston Omaha from $40.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Boston Omaha Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:BOC opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

