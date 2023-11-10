Brokerages Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Price Target at $47.33

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tempur Sealy International

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

In other news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $668,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $668,002.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 2.7 %

TPX stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.