Brokers Offer Predictions for Tyra Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tyra Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.58) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.23). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tyra Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14).

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 767,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 223,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 119.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 230,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

