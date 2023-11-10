Brokers Set Expectations for Sovos Brands, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sovos Brands in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst S. Vora now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sovos Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.73 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Sovos Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SOVO. Stephens downgraded Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair downgraded Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $21.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,748,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,125,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,288,000 after buying an additional 1,190,923 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,029,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771,110.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $112,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,979,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,604,015.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $1,014,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,029,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771,110.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,250 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.