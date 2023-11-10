Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Holdings Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 464.7% during the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 56,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,245 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

