BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.33

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 46036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRP

BRP Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.50 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,381,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,078.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BRP Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $6,037,026.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,381,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,078.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 781,278 shares of company stock worth $20,097,933 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in BRP Group by 28,700.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in BRP Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BRP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Articles

