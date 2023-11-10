Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $257.48

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $257.48 and last traded at $255.56, with a volume of 71679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.89 and its 200 day moving average is $231.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,279 shares of company stock worth $5,049,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 303,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,210,000 after acquiring an additional 143,921 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

