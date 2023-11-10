Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CNQ opened at $63.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $68.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.