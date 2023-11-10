Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 801,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,792,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

WEED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.10 to C$1.49 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$0.56 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$0.61 to C$0.59 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$605.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

