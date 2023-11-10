Cantor Fitzgerald Trims SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Target Price to $25.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SIBN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $29.51.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $36,358.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,980.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $36,225.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $36,358.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,980.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,139. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,993,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,824,000 after acquiring an additional 41,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,041,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,061,000 after acquiring an additional 291,111 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,114,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the period.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

