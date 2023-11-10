Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,160,000 after acquiring an additional 81,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,802,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after buying an additional 41,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,968,000 after buying an additional 138,171 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,518 shares of company stock valued at $433,961. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.