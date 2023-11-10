Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Position Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,992,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,113,000 after buying an additional 3,746,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,320,000 after purchasing an additional 869,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,530,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,777,000 after purchasing an additional 777,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,886 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.20. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1008 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

