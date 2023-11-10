Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cerus worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CERS. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cerus by 80.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,186,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cerus by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 56,848 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 51.4% in the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 182,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 62,025 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,236,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,262,000 after purchasing an additional 219,161 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday.

Cerus stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $279.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

