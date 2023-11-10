CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $80.28 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on CF

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.