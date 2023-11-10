CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Lowered to C$145.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$155.00 to C$145.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GIB.A has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$155.00 price target on CGI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on CGI from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$155.00 price objective on CGI and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on CGI from C$154.00 to C$152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$154.18.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
