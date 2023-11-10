CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Lowered to C$151.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GIB.A. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$155.00 price objective on shares of CGI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$155.00 price target on shares of CGI and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$154.18.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$137.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$136.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$137.11. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$109.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$142.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

