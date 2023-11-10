CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$135.38 and last traded at C$135.50. 69,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 355,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$140.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$155.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of CGI from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$154.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$137.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

